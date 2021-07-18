Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Short Interest Update

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the June 15th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of Sachem Capital stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.23. 322,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.16. Sachem Capital has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $5.68.
Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Sachem Capital had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 11.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Sachem Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sachem Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sachem Capital by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 58,219 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Sachem Capital by 930.8% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 181,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital in the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SACH. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.
Sachem Capital Company Profile
Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.
Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)
Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.