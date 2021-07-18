Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Short Interest Update

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the June 15th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Sachem Capital stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.23. 322,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.16. Sachem Capital has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $5.68.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Sachem Capital had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 11.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Sachem Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sachem Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sachem Capital by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 58,219 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Sachem Capital by 930.8% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 181,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital in the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SACH. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

