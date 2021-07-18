SAFE2 Market Cap Tops $12.45 Million (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One SAFE2 coin can now be bought for $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on popular exchanges. SAFE2 has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00040543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00105588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00148748 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,711.86 or 0.99751399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure

Buying and Selling SAFE2

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

