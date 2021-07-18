SafeCapital (SCAP) Achieves Market Cap of $60,916.79

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for $0.0329 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $60,916.79 and approximately $119.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00023724 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003178 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001377 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002901 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

