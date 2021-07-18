SafeInsure Trading 2.6% Higher This Week (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeInsure has a market cap of $160,137.39 and approximately $62.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00024462 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003124 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001358 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002900 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000980 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,147,650 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

