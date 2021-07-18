SafeMoon Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.58 Million (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. SafeMoon has a market cap of $1.60 billion and $15.58 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeMoon has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00039413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00106600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00145753 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,115.89 or 1.00127173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

About SafeMoon

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.