Safex Token Reaches Market Cap of $7.87 Million (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 58.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $7.87 million and $2,417.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safex Token has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Safex Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00020591 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Safex Token Coin Profile

SFT is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

