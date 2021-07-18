saffron.finance Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week (SFI)

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. In the last seven days, saffron.finance has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One saffron.finance coin can currently be purchased for $303.05 or 0.00944821 BTC on popular exchanges. saffron.finance has a total market cap of $27.55 million and approximately $309,636.00 worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00049640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.99 or 0.00816796 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

saffron.finance Coin Profile

SFI is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 91,496 coins and its circulating supply is 90,919 coins. saffron.finance’s official message board is medium.com/saffron-finance . saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

saffron.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire saffron.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase saffron.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

