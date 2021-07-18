Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAPMY shares. AlphaValue cut shares of Saipem to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale cut shares of Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Saipem stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. Saipem has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.94.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

