Sakura Bloom (SKB) Price Tops $0.0003

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded up 47.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. Sakura Bloom has a market cap of $680,316.32 and $78,819.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded up 36.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sakura Bloom Profile

Sakura Bloom (CRYPTO:SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

