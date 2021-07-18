Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Sandfire Resources stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,688. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63. Sandfire Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

Sandfire Resources Company Profile

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 85% interest in the Black Butte copper project located in central Montana, the United States.

