Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2021

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,227,400 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the June 15th total of 868,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 101.4 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAPIF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Saputo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saputo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

OTCMKTS:SAPIF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.85. 420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920. Saputo has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.15.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.