Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Short Interest Update

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,227,400 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the June 15th total of 868,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 101.4 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAPIF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Saputo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saputo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Get Saputo alerts:

OTCMKTS:SAPIF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.85. 420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920. Saputo has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.15.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.