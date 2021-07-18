Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Short Interest Update

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 45,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

SAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Saratoga Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Shares of SAR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.99. 70,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,643. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $312.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth $2,569,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

