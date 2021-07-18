Savix (SVX) Trading Down 9.3% This Week

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Savix coin can now be purchased for $3.95 or 0.00012547 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Savix has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Savix has a total market capitalization of $256,243.23 and approximately $263,372.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Savix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003180 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00048565 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.00 or 0.00807433 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Savix Profile

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 112,443 coins and its circulating supply is 64,921 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Savix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Savix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.