Scala Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Scala has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $2,966.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00039867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00101753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00147684 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,747.77 or 1.00017152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

