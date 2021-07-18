Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $47.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 51,500 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $2,272,695.00. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 1,200 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $50,304.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

