Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRONU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FRONU opened at $10.04 on Friday. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

