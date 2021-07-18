Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,016 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.98.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $170.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.56. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.71 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.73.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

