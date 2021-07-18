Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $6.67 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,316 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOV stock opened at $154.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.40. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $101.54 and a 1-year high of $156.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dover from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, raised their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total value of $4,421,100.00. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

