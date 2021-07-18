Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $6.42 Million in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 548,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in PG&E by 153.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PG&E by 656.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.39. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCG. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

