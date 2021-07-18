Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $6.56 Million in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 258,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Allegro MicroSystems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 583.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $1,335,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 320.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 126,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 96,568 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 83.0% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 41,503 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 77,941 shares during the period. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.32. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 65,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $1,565,294.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,882.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $2,517,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,146 shares of company stock worth $8,858,315 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.