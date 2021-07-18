Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $7.48 Million in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGAU. Taal Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth $109,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth $125,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth $349,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGAU opened at $9.98 on Friday. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

