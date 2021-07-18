Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,510 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Kohl’s worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,325,000 after buying an additional 1,583,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,457,000 after buying an additional 2,978,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,695,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,275,000 after buying an additional 73,186 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,316,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,706,000 after buying an additional 80,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $161,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KSS. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Shares of KSS opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.04. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

