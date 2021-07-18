Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 193,216 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 193,216 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of UDR worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152,096 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,584,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in UDR by 128.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,071,000 after buying an additional 2,128,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UDR by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,873,000 after buying an additional 1,386,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 11,509 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $562,214.65. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,509 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,015. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UDR opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.95.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.08.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

