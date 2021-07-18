Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 7,400 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,655,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $48,006,000. Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 44.6% during the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,182,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,425,000 after purchasing an additional 672,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 3,980.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 564,128 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $26,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of VTR stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.48, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,228 shares of company stock worth $3,038,395. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.