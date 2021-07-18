Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Scientific Games reported earnings of ($2.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 102.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $3.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Union Gaming Research increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $60.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.45. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $80.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 939.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,873,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,221,000 after buying an additional 2,597,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,600,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1,787.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,283 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 6,294.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 910,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,364,000 after buying an additional 896,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Scientific Games by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,564,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,245,000 after buying an additional 799,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

