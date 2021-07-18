SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:SCPL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.89. 2,198,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,236. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87. SciPlay has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in SciPlay in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in SciPlay in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SciPlay in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 16.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

