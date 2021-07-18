Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,200 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the June 15th total of 136,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 606,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS SDRLF traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. 1,693,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,547. Seadrill has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments.

