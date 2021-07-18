Secret Price Hits $0.89 on Top Exchanges (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Secret has a market cap of $61.85 million and $1.64 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Secret has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.97 or 0.00364894 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00012430 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $486.77 or 0.01531655 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Secret Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 188,779,524 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

