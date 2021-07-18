Selfkey Market Capitalization Reaches $30.32 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $30.32 million and $9.77 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00049640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.99 or 0.00816796 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

KEY is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,640,469,446 coins. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

