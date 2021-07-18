Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.64.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

SMTC stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. Semtech has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,939,907.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 13.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Semtech by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Semtech by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 154,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

