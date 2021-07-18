Semux Price Tops $0.0156 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. Semux has a total market cap of $198,073.71 and $71.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000178 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00011579 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00020817 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007695 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008947 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002862 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004182 BTC.

About Semux

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

