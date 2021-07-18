Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) vs. Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Head-To-Head Survey

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Inari Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare $9.58 million 6.76 -$6.84 million ($0.42) -9.36 Inari Medical $139.67 million 30.34 $13.79 million $0.27 315.93

Inari Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Sensus Healthcare. Sensus Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inari Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inari Medical has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sensus Healthcare and Inari Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensus Healthcare 0 0 5 0 3.00 Inari Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00

Sensus Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $5.56, suggesting a potential upside of 41.54%. Inari Medical has a consensus target price of $129.40, suggesting a potential upside of 51.70%. Given Inari Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than Sensus Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Inari Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare -39.79% -20.68% -15.60% Inari Medical 10.08% 8.69% 7.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Inari Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inari Medical beats Sensus Healthcare on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sculptura product, a proprietary modulated robotic brachytherapy oncology therapy system that uses patented Beam Sculpting capabilities to treat various cancers during surgery; and Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

