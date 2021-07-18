Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $187,745.89 and $30,161.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00048509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.52 or 0.00797769 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain (CRYPTO:SENC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.