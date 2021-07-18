Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.40.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

MCRB stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.80. 764,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 3.93.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,056,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 92.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 307.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 155,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 117,621 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $263,000. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

