Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Up 37.3% in June

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVT remained flat at $$8.70 during trading hours on Friday. 1,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 million, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 0.87. Servotronics has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The conglomerate reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter. Servotronics had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

