Sessia Price Hits $0.0458 on Top Exchanges (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Sessia has a total market cap of $415,073.15 and $66,565.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sessia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sessia has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sessia

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

