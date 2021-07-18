Shadows Market Cap Reaches $1.90 Million (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $392,381.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00048505 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.44 or 0.00810135 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,050,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,925,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

