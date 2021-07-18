Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 48.16% and a return on equity of 6.21%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 10,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $515,609.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,588.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,473,738.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,136,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 217,765 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,812,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,306,000 after purchasing an additional 74,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 131.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 121,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 68,892 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.40. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.00%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

