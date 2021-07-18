SHIELD 1-Day Volume Tops $3.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SHIELD has a total market cap of $97,622.40 and approximately $3.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,742.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,892.08 or 0.05960755 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $438.38 or 0.01381060 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.22 or 0.00375601 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00132199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.24 or 0.00627676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.22 or 0.00388180 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.51 or 0.00294592 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

