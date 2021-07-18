Shield Protocol Price Hits $6.80 on Top Exchanges (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $6.80 or 0.00021438 BTC on popular exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $708,905.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00040085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00101971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00147419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,589.26 or 0.99625082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

