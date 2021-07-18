Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,664,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,594 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.17% of Shift Technologies worth $22,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. 36.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFT. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $8.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $694.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.76. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $14.49.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift Technologies news, CFO Oded Shein bought 10,000 shares of Shift Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Also, insider George Arison purchased 10,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,256.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

