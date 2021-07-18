Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 321,400 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the June 15th total of 566,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE SHG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.66. The company had a trading volume of 68,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

