Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,442.63. The company had a trading volume of 960,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $839.40 and a twelve month high of $1,587.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,326.14. The firm has a market cap of $179.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,460.74.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

