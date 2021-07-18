Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Loop Capital increased their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. increased their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,460.74.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $1,442.63. 960,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,631. Shopify has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,587.74. The firm has a market cap of $179.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,326.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Shopify by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

