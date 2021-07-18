Shopping Price Hits $26.98 (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Shopping has a market cap of $25.20 million and approximately $501,517.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.98 or 0.00085035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 24.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00039754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00101812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00148649 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31,692.59 or 0.99892913 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 934,222 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

