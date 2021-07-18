Short Interest in Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Increases By 35.6%

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the June 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days.
Several research firms have recently commented on ACAZF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Monday, April 19th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACAZF opened at $14.69 on Friday. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56.
Acadian Timber Company Profile
Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.
