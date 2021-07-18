Short Interest in Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Increases By 35.6%

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the June 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACAZF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACAZF opened at $14.69 on Friday. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.9459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.91. This represents a yield of 6.02%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.