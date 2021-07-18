Short Interest in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Increases By 33.3%

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 810,100 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 314,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

AMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,790,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $572,389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,240 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $166.34. The company had a trading volume of 161,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.80. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $62.19 and a 1 year high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.