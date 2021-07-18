Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Increases By 44.2%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the June 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of EADSY opened at $32.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.21. Airbus has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $34.72.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Research analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EADSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Airbus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

