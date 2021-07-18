Short Interest in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Decreases By 41.2%

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the June 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASA. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,538,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 101,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,559. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.79. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $25.45.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

