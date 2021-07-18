Short Interest in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Grows By 38.5%

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the June 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 755,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of ATO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.24. The company had a trading volume of 627,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.25. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

